Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 139,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.63. 399,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.53 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.73.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

