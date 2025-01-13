Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 44,729 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 177,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

