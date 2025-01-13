First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 127,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

