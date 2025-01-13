First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 504.8% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.67. 385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $31.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
