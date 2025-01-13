First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 504.8% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.67. 385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $31.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 184,457.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 191,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.