Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.27. 883,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.64 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.88.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

