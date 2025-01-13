Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires 128 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.86. 4,296,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,753. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

