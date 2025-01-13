Forza Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.22. 3,413,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,043. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

