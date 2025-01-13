Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.03. 1,758,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $205.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.90.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

