Founders Capital Management Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 3.5% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $117.80. 791,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

