Founders Capital Management Purchases 1,200 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Founders Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.16. 11,471,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,382,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

