Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.4% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $71,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,973 shares. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.