Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of ISEP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.