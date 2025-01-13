Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,865,000 after buying an additional 1,005,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,687,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,353. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $71.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

