Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 371,336 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BAUG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 6,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

