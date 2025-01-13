Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.34. 3,292,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.28 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

