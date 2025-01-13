Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,721. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.489 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.