Friedenthal Financial Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $24.10 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

