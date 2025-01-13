Friedenthal Financial Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,355 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20,943.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the airline’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 558,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAL stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. 27,842,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,265,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

