Friedenthal Financial Sells 87,418 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,418 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,985,000 after acquiring an additional 929,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after buying an additional 48,939 shares during the period.

LMBS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 366,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,705. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

