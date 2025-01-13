FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by HFG Wealth Management LLC

HFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June makes up about 2.3% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XJUN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

XJUN stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.56. 11,556 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

