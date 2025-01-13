Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.04. 1,329,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

