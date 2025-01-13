Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.41. 11,410,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,956. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.