Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 15,330 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,460,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.