Fusionist (ACE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.17 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $74.60 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,740,382 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

