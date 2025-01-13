Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 1,566 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 455,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 176,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.42 during midday trading on Monday. 3,206,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

