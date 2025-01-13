Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. 37,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

