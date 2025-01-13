Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 565 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.83. 454,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,109. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $166.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

