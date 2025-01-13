General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $907,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $556,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

