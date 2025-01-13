Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $781,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,173,021.08. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,086. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 999.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

