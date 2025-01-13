Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,728 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $21,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,573. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.3386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

