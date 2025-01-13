GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Down 91.5% in December

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,699. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

