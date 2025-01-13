Grassi Investment Management Has $384,000 Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

HACK traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.66. 78,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

