Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 511 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,811,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $140.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 264.95, a PEG ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,514.32. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,574 shares of company stock valued at $67,069,872 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

