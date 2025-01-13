Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $337.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.98 and its 200-day moving average is $327.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

