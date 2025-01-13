Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 2,101 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $84.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

