Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 491.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 430.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.18. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.72.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

