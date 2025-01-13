Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $121.17 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

