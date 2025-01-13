GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 315.2% in December

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 315.2% from the December 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ GP traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

