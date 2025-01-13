Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,550 shares.The stock last traded at $26.64 and had previously closed at $27.11.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $452.15 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 29.44%.
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
