Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,700 shares, a growth of 443.2% from the December 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

NASDAQ GFAI traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $1.77. 3,906,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,164,426. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Guardforce AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Stories

