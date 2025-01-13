Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 2058343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £889,750.00, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

