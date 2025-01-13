Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,076.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 215,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,864,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGI

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.