Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,862,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $425,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,107 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,487. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.