Head-To-Head Analysis: ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) versus Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArrowMark Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abacus Life and ArrowMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17 ArrowMark Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Abacus Life presently has a consensus price target of $14.30, indicating a potential upside of 106.65%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than ArrowMark Financial.

24.9% of ArrowMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of Abacus Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ArrowMark Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and ArrowMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -11.65% 12.88% 6.51% ArrowMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and ArrowMark Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $102.41 million 5.72 $9.52 million ($0.18) -38.44 ArrowMark Financial $21.34 million 7.01 $12.63 million N/A N/A

ArrowMark Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abacus Life.

Summary

Abacus Life beats ArrowMark Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in debt and subordinated debt, structured notes and securities, regulatory capital securities which are rated below investment grade. ArrowMark Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

