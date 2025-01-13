Head-To-Head Contrast: Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91% Immatics -47.94% -15.90% -9.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Immatics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 21.19 -$60.37 million N/A N/A Immatics $115.50 million 6.64 -$104.98 million ($0.66) -9.74

Analyst Ratings

Kyverna Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyverna Therapeutics and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00 Immatics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 645.34%. Immatics has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 159.20%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Immatics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Immatics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immatics beats Kyverna Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its products pipeline includes IMA203 that targets solid tumors, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA203CD8, a cell therapy product that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA204 that targets tumor stroma, which is in preclinical stage; and IMA30x, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate, which is in preclinical stage. The company also develops TCR Bispecifics products, including IMA401 and IMA402, which is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Corporation to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

