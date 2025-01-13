Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.97 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 5.0% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,217,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.14. 1,814,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.86 and a 12 month high of $221.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.96 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

