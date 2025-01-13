HFG Wealth Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March comprises about 6.5% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000.

PMAR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. 127,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $778.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

