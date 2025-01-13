HFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 708 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.86. 2,167,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

