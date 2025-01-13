HFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $50.64. 115,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,784. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

