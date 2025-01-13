Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 546.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -30.10%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

